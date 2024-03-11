Princess Kate apologizes for 'confusion' over edited photo

Kate, Princess of Wales, is speaking out after a family photo she released was retracted by multiple news agencies over claims it was “manipulated.”

The princess admitted to editing the photograph and apologized for any confusion it caused.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing,” she said from the official @KensingtonRoyal account on X.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” she said.

The image was released on British Mother’s Day Sunday and featured Princess Kate seated with her three children around her. Photo credits were given to her husband, Prince William.

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The image released by Kensington Palace came amid speculation of the princess's whereabouts after she underwent abdominal surgery nearly two months ago and hasn’t been seen in public since December. Concerns about the often-photographed princess have swirled on social media.

But any efforts to dispel rumors may have backfired.

News agencies like The Associated Press pulled the photo from use the same day it was released.

“At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” AP had said in its kill notice Sunday.

The AP further elaborated on its decision on Monday.

"While there was no suggestion the photo was fake, AP retracted it because closer inspection revealed the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards," the AP said in an article. "For instance, the photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com