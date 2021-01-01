HEAT COMES BACK: Today will be warmer and breezier before the heat and humidity return at the end of the week.

Meteorologist Clint Boone shares what to expect this week:

2 News

The full break-down of today's forecast: READ MORE

ICYMI: Tulsans are being urged to take precautions after someone posted Tulsa police citations on the dark web.

City officials said 18,000 city files, mainly police citations and internal department files, are now on the dark web: READ MORE

LOCAL SPOTLIGHT: Broadway is back in Oklahoma!

Storyblocks red stage curtain background with heart symbol ligst shape

Celebrity Attractions announced the upcoming 2021-22 season of shows on Tuesday.

What shows are coming? Click here to find out: READ MORE



UNEMPLOYMENT ENDING: Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits end this week in Oklahoma.

2 News' Sierra Pizarro looks into whether the governor’s incentive program is working to get people back to work: READ MORE

FIREWORK SHORTAGE?!: A major fireworks shortage is expected as the days count down to 4th of July, making everything from sparklers to big mortar shells hard to find.

Toney Cook/WTVF An employee at Titan Fireworks in Wilson County restocks the shelves.

What's causing this misfire? Click here to find out: READ MORE