This kit turns your grill into a pizza oven, and it’s on sale

With an outdoor pizza oven, you can make a delicious pizza with a crispy crust in a matter of minutes. But can you make pizza on your outdoor grill? Absolutely — if you have a kit that turns your gas grill into an outdoor pizza oven.

And right now, the Only Fire Pizza Oven Kit is on sale at Amazon for $127.49 (down from $149.99). That’s 15% off, and you get an extra 5% off with a coupon that’s automatically added at checkout. So, the pre-tax price comes down to $121.12. Note that this deal is only available to Amazon Prime members.

This stainless steel pizza oven kit has base dimensions of 17 inches by 17 inches, and it works on gas grills like Weber, Broil King and Char-Griller.

There are four pieces included: a heavy stainless steel chamber, a 14-inch round pizza stone made of cordierite ceramic (which absorbs moisture for a perfectly crispy crust), a 13.5 inch-by 16-inch aluminum pizza peel and a thermometer. You can assemble it easily without tools.

You can also use this pizza oven kit to make baked goodies like homemade bread, cookies and pies. Or use it like an oven to make chicken tenders or shrimp.

The manufacturer does include a warning in its description, urging buyers not to close the grill lid when using the pizza oven because the extremely high heat will turn the thermometer black.

There’s also a second promotion, in which you can buy the Mimiuo Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter for 40% off when you buy one or more qualifying items from Only Fire.

For Primer members, right now, that pizza cutter is $9.89 (down from $10.99). The 40% discount would bring the price down to about $6.

