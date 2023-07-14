Watch Now
The official trailer for ‘Wonka’ is here, and it’s wild

Copyright AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
<a href="">AP Photo/Chris Pizzello</a>
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:04:58-04

Sing along with me: “The candy man can ‘cause he mixes it with love and makes the world taste good!”

If that melody came to you with barely a pause, you’re going to want to check out the brand-new trailer for “Wonka.”

The new take on Roald Dahl’s classic novel, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — and, of course, the legendary 1971 movie starring Gene Wilder — stars young phenom Timothée Chalamet as eccentric candy genius Willy Wonka.

But wait, you may be saying. Chalamet is only 27! There’s no way he can match Wilder’s amazing, twinkly-eyed performance from the first film!

But there, my dear, is where you’ve got it as mixed-up as an Everlasting Gobstopper.

The new movie, due to hit theaters Dec. 15, is a prequel. It tells the story, according to the trailer, of “how Willy became Wonka.”

Naturally, it’s a fantastic adventure filled with song, dance and mischievous hijinks. Wonka travels the globe working on the recipe for his magical chocolate — which is totally delicious to boot. He’s joined on his quest by a young girl, played by Calah Lane. They’re doing their best to outwit a “chocolate cartel” (complete with threatening, German-accented voices) and create “Hoverchoc.”

Wonka fans can probably predict this: Hoverchoc makes you float! (See also: Fizzy Lifting Drinks.)

Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and comedy star Keegan-Michael Key get top billing along with Chalamet. And for my fellow British-comedy nerds, we’ve got Rowan Atkinson, Matt Lucas and Rich Fulcher.

Perhaps the biggest head-turner, though, is Hugh Grant. In his orangest role yet, Grant appears as a dignified Oompa-Loompa, complete with tiny flute.

I feel like I’m downplaying this. The Grant reveal must be seen to be believed. Prepare yourself — here’s the trailer:

As one character says disdainfully, “it’s just … weird.” When Willy Wonka is in the house, my friend, that is entirely the point.

