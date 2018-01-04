Tulsa Fire Department outlines space heater safety after multiple fires in past few days

TULSA - As the temperatures go down, the number of ways we try to heat our homes goes up, but the Tulsa Fire Department outlines how to protect you and your family from a device that keeps it very busy this time of year.

It was days before Christmas, and Chase Bostick was forced to look at his home through its frame.

"Within 5 to 10 minutes, the whole house was engulfed in flames," he said.

He walked through the rubble that was once baby clothes and supplies, his girlfriend giving birth days later.

"Everything here is materialistic, I'm just glad everybody made it out."

The fire caused by something we all have depended on a time or two.

"The only type of space heater you should be using in your house are the electric ones," said the Tulsa Fire Department's Public Information Officer Stan May.

This time of year space heaters are keeping firefighters busy.

"They're trying to keep the bedroom heated and they'll put it at the foot of the bed and then somebody knocks the sheets off at night, or kicks a blanket off and it lands on the space heater," he said.

A reenactment showing just how quickly things can escalate.

"If it lands on there just right and it stays on there long enough, it will catch on fire."

May said buy one that shuts off when something isn't right.

"So that's the first thing you want to look for is make sure if it's tipped over it shuts the power off to the space heater."

He said to keep them on a hard surface, three feet from objects, because something as simple as a shirt can light like a match.

And check the heater's cords, he said old, torn cords are very flammable.

"If you want to check the cord on your space heater just take it and bend it over, and you'll see little cracks in it if it's old."

But most importantly if you're asleep or gone, turn it off.

"I can't even explain how thankful I am to God that we all got out," Bostick said.

You'll thank yourself now for taking precautions, before you have to thank God for what you have left.

The Tulsa Fire Department said it can't recommend specific space heaters but typically companies dedicated to testing heaters give reliable recommendations.

