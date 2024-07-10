NO A/C: Inhofe Plaza Apartments residents battling heat

TULSA, Okla — Melissa Cochran is among the dozens of residents of the Inhofe Plaza Apartments sweltering in the heat since the six story building's central air conditioning system broke.

She cried telling 2 News what it's like waiting day after day for the building's management to fix the air conditioning.

"It's like they don't care about anybody," she said, "and I'm not as elderly as some people are - you know I feel bad for them. We could die and they don't care. Nobody cares."

It went out Cochran said, "July 4th."

Since then she and her dog, Hooch, haven't done much. They stay close to the window and get a little relief from the heat from a donated fan.

Cochran showed 2 News a letter Mellennia Housing Management sent to residents saying fixing the air conditioning would take approximately 15 to 18 days. It designated a small TV room off the building's lobby as a "cooling station."

However, the portable air conditioner in the corner showed the air blowing out was 87 degrees.

While 2 News visited with Cochran members of Tulsa's Multi-Family Dwellings Code Enforcement Team arrived to find out what building management planned to do to provide cooling for residents until the main A/C system could be repaired.

"They've ordered and are bringing in 100 individual A/C units," said Kevin Cox with code enforcement. "They're gonna use that as a temporary fix until the main system is up and repaired, hopefully within the next couple of weeks. "

Cox added code enforcement is coming back to make sure those units are installed as quickly as possible because it is only getting hotter this summer.

The Problem Solvers started getting complaints about the air conditioning at Inhofe Plaza Apartments on July 4, but someone impacted didn't agree to share their story with us until July 10.

Code enforcement said they didn't receive any complaints until July 8. Cox said residents don't have to fear making complaints through Tulsa's 311 line because it does not share who makes complaints with property managers or owners.

Cox also said, “We urge everybody that if they’re not getting their cooling system fixed (by their landlord or property manager ) in a timely fashion to please contact 311 so we can get an inspector assigned and get out here as fast as we can.”

Find more renter resources for what Code Enforcement handles on their website.

For more on tenant and landlord duties and rights, click here.

