Transgender businesswoman purchases Miss Universe Organization

Sakchai Lalit/AP
Thai business tycoon and transgender Chakrapong Chakrajutathib speaks during a news conference in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. Chakrapong has purchased the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, her company announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Posted at 11:13 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 12:13:08-04

A transgender businesswoman from Thailand has purchased the Miss Universe organization.

Chakrapong “Anne” Chakrajutathib is the CEO of JKN Global Group. The company acquired the Miss Universe Organization for $20 million, according to a press release.

In addition to being a CEO, NBC News reports that Chakrajutathib is a reality TV star in Thailand. She is also a transgender rights activist, helping found the nonprofit group Life Inspired For Transsexual Foundation.

The Miss Universe Organization was previously owned by former President Donald Trump. He sold it to William Morris Endeavor/IMG in 2015.

The JKN Global Group said the Miss Universe Organization has held millions of pageants around the world. The winner of the Miss USA pageant goes on to compete in the Miss Universe pageant.

