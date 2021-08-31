Piano teacher gives lessons on her porch during the pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) -- A piano teacher found a creative way to continue offering lessons during the pandemic.

Leslie Hinson said it was simple, she just re-arranged her furniture.

"I'm teaching outdoor piano lessons, it was something we came up with, because of COVID," explained Hinson, "The 6-7 year olds didn't do too well transitioning to Zoom or FaceTime. So, one of their mothers just suggested, ‘Why don't you do it outside?’ And I had a keyboard so just plugged it in outside."

She had her porch in Nashville, Tennessee screened-in, began wiping down her piano between each student, and keeps her mask on during her lessons.

"We have weathered the weather," Hinson recalled as it started raining. "I have a little space heater I bring out that's not very helpful, but we'll put it right at their feet for the winter and then the fan does help in the summer."

Hinson said she has been formally teaching lessons for about four years with a goal of giving beginners the basics.

"I try to just give them a good beginning piano -- an intro to music. So some of my students are interested in singing, and so I get them playing chords and singing at the same time, and then they learn all the basic theory," she said.

One of her students, 7-year-old Julia Haynes, said playing outside was not a big change.

"It really isn't much different from playing inside except I'm wearing a mask, it's hotter or colder out," said Haynes.

An inconvenience that the 2nd grader said is worth it.

"I'm really glad that she found a different way," explained Haynes, "I would be really sad if she said, 'There's COVID. You're not allowed to play anymore.'"

Hinson said she hopes other music teachers will get creative and continue lessons as the pandemic continues.

"This generation of kids doesn't need to miss out on music, especially living here in Nashville. Because of COVID, if we can find a way to do it safely and keep their education and their engagement, we should do it," explained Hinson, "I hope other people bring their keyboards outside."

