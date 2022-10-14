Pelosi threatened to punch Trump if he showed up at the Capitol on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she was going to punch Trump out if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a video obtained by CNN, Pelosi told her chief of staff, Terri McCullough, that she was willing to go to jail for slapping Trump.

"I'm going to go to jail, and I'm going to be happy," Pelosi said.

McCullough was alerting Pelosi that the Secret Service had "dissuaded" Trump from going to the Capitol when the House Speaker made those comments. However, they weren't sure Trump would change his mind and demand to meet his supporters.

Pelosi was also featured in Thursday's public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attacks. Newly-released videos showed the House Speaker reaching out to state and federal officials in an effort to help secure the Capitol.

She wanted to reconvene Congress to officially certify that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election. On the evening of Jan. 6, Pelosi received a call from the vice president, who said the building was secure and Congress would be able to certify the election.