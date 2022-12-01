Netflix releases first trailer for "Harry & Meghan" docuseries

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan will tell their story in a new Netflix docuseries.

The first trailer for "Harry & Meghan" was released on Thursday.

"When the stakes are this high, doesn't it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan states in the trailer.

The trailer features personal photos of the couple. One photo also shows Meghan on a chair crying.

"No one sees what's happening behind closed doors," Harry states.

A picture of Prince William and Kate is also featured in the trailer. The brothers, who once seemingly shared a close relationship, have reportedly drifted apart.

Harry and Megan moved to the United States and left their royal obligations behind in 2020.

Harry has said the move was an effort to protect his family from the British press. He also cited mental health concerns.

In a 2021 interview with Oprah, Harry and Meghan, who is biracial, revealed there were discussions within the palace about the color of their son's skin.

Netflix says the six-episode docuseries will explore "the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution."

A release date has not been announced.