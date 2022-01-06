Former VP Dick Cheney says he's 'disappointed' in fellow Republicans

Dick Cheney, who served as vice president under George W. Bush, visited the U.S. Capitol Thursday to mark one year since the riots.

Cheney was alongside his daughter, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on the floor of the House of Representatives.

Liz Cheney was one of only two current Republican representatives to take part in a moment of silence in the House, according to Politico.

Speaking to reporters, the former vice president was critical of his fellow Republicans.

"It's not leadership that resembles any of the folks I knew when I was here for 10 years," he said.

Dick Cheney was seen speaking with representatives Thursday, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. After leaving the House, the former vice president released a statement through his daughter that was sharply critical of his own party.

"I am deeply disappointed at the failure of many members of my party to recognize the grave nature of the January 6 attacks and the ongoing threat to our nation,” the statement says.

Rep. Liz Cheney has been one of the most vocal critics of her party regarding the Jan. 6 riots. She is the vice-chair of the congressional committee investigating the attacks.