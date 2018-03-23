Florida governor signs year-round Daylight Saving Time bill

Mary Stringini
5:51 PM, Mar 23, 2018

Governor Rick Scott attends An Afternoon With Habitat for Humanity and Secretary Ben Carson on March 24, 2017 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for Habitat for Humanity of Broward)

Aaron Davidson
Florida is just one step away from living up to its nickname as “The Sunshine State."

Florida Governor Rick Scott signed HB 1013 on Friday. The bill would let Florida remain on Daylight Saving Time year round.

The "Sunshine Protection Act," would make Florida exempt from the twice-yearly time change.

While the rest of the Eastern United States would set their clocks back in the fall, Florida wouldn’t, leaving it with more sunshine in the evening during the winter. Northwest Florida is currently in the Central time zone.

The bill still has to be approved by Congress.

