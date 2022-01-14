Alec Baldwin turns over phone in 'Rust' shooting investigation

Alec Baldwin turned his phone over to authorities investigating the deadly shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."

Baldwin's attorney, Aaron Dyer, told NBC News that the actor turned over the phone on Friday. However, he claimed the phone wouldn't provide investigators with any answers.

"It is clear that he was told it was a cold gun, and was following instructions when this tragic accident occurred. The real question that needs to be answered is how live rounds got on the set in the first place," Dyer said in a statement to NBC News.

A warrant was issued for Baldwin's phone in December. Authorities have said reviewing data on the phone could be helpful in their investigation.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin was holding the gun when it fired. In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin said he didn't pull the trigger. He claimed he cocked the hammer.