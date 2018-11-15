Wild chase, takedown caught on camera

TULSA - A wild police chase across Tulsa County, with speeds reaching 130 miles per hour.

It started near the Hard Rock Casino in Catoosa and ended near 71st and Riverside in south Tulsa.

And we were there for every twist and turn.

Chase went on for about 19 miles.

Catoosa police say they tried to pull over Jamie Hodges because of an altered paper license plate.

But he didn't stop.

Tulsa Police got involved and tried to use stop sticks on the white Nissan Altima several times - with no luck.

Finally, Hodges crashed near 71st and Peoria.

Police approached with guns drawn and were able to convince Hodges to crawl out of a back window.

"He was driving extremely dangerous and we were doing our best to keep our vehicles out of the pursuit and reduce the likelihood of an injury," TPD's Malcolm Wightman said. "The police helicopter followed him for most of the pursuit."

TPD says Hodges has warrants out of at least three counties for several charges, including stolen cars.

But the car he was driving during the chased was not stolen.

Police say he was admitted to the hospital because he had some internal injuries.

When he's discharged, officers say he will be taken to jail and held without bond.

