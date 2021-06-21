WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Tulsa Pride

Tulsa Pride is this weekend. Many cities and communities across the U.S. are celebrating Pride to coincide with the month of June.

While LGBTQ+ members and other allies will celebrate in Tulsa this weekend, some may not be familiar with the significance of the month.

What is Pride? Why do we celebrate it in June?

Pride Month is celebrated in June because it commemorates the 1969 riots near the Stonewall Inn bar in New York City.

On June 28, 1969, the bar was raided by New York City police officers due to being unlicensed. They were ordered to stop illegal alcohol sales.

The Associated Press reported that people fought with officers, and objects were thrown. Nearly 200 people were thrown out from the bar.

The next several days were filled with activity, until the riots officially ended on July 3. Soon after the raid and the riots, the original Stonewall Inn bar was closed.

The first Pride march in New York City was held on June 28, 1970, on the one-year anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Since then, celebrations of Pride are held throughout the U.S. through parades and other forms of celebration for the month.

What is Tulsa Pride? How are they celebrating?

Tulsa Pride is the longest-running Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Pride festival in Oklahoma.

According to the event's website, Tulsa Pride is celebrating its 39 years with a whole weekend of pride, with the Tulsa Pride Parade, Tulsa Pride Celebration, and Picnic in the Park. Tulsa Pride is a registered trademark of Oklahomans for Equality.

Oklahomans for Equality announced earlier this year it would move the dates for the 2021 Tulsa Pride parade out of remembrance of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

READ MORE: Tulsa Pride parade changes dates, announces committment to fighting injustice

Tulsa Pride is planned to be an in-person event and organizers will follow all CDC and local community health official recommendations.

The list of events happening at Tulsa Pride are:



Friday, June 25 Rainbow Fun Run starts at 7 p.m. and Rainbow Run 5K starts at 7:30 p.m. at 621 E. 4th Street Big Freedia is taking the stage for a concert at 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 26 Pride Festival starts at 12 p.m. Pride Parade steps off at 6 p.m. Double Treble is taking the stage at 8 p.m. and Crystal Methyd follows at 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 27 Picnic in the Park at the Guthrie Green from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is a free family and pet-friendly event to attend. People will hear from artists as well as some of Tulsa's own drag queens.



To learn more about Tulsa Pride, visit the event's website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --