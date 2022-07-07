What you need to know about the upcoming August runoff elections

TULSA, Okla. — August runoffs will be here before we know it for Green Country voters. Voting in local elections is just one important part of living in the United States.

To vote in elections, at all levels, in Oklahoma, you must be a resident, at least 18 years old, and registered to vote in the state. Those who can't vote include people convicted of felonies or have been deemed incapacitated to not be able to vote.

Anyone can register to vote online by using the OK Voter Portal. Voter registration applications are also available at your local County Election Board, post offices, tag agencies, libraries, and many other public locations.

If you are registering either for the first time or have a name change, voters will still need to print or pick up the application, sign the oath stating they swear they are eligible to vote, and mail it to their local County Election Board.

If you have a new address or want to change political parties altogether, here are the steps to take to update your voter registration. All changes must be submitted no later than 25 days before an election, so no later than July 29.

According to Oklahoma.gov, Oklahoma has a closed primary system in terms of voting. This means only voters who are registered members of a recognized political party can vote in for their party's candidates in elections.

To find out how to contact your local County Election Board:

