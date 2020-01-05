HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. — Car troubles led Haskell County deputies to a big drug bust.

On January 3, deputies with the Haskelly County Sheriff's Office say they spotted a car that was smoking at the EZ Mart convenience store. When one of the deputies stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and passengers, he noticed the driver's demeanor appeared to be extra nervous.

The deputy then made contact with the passenger of the car who gave a false name.

When he asked the passenger to step out of the car, he noticed a glass smoking device fell out of the car. He identified it as a methamphetamine pipe.

The deputy then placed both the driver, Monty Montgomery, and passenger, Dennis Eaton, into custody. During the car search, he found nine grams of meth, packaging materials, digital scales, marijuana and a wood stock rifle.

After being booked at the detention center, deputies noticed another plastic bag under a chair where one of the suspects was sitting. Authorities found 16 more grams of meth. The total amount seized was 26 grams.

Montgomery and Eaton are both facing multiple drug offenses.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

