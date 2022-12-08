Two local men gift Broken Arrow with original Christmas musical

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This is the final weekend to check out a new Christmas musical on stage in Broken Arrow.

"It's called Christmas in my Hometown, a story of hope and forgiveness," says Steve Cowen, the playwright.

It's an original Christmas musical premiering at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse.

"So the plot is that not every Christmas is candy canes and Santa Claus. There are times when people go through struggles," says Cowen.

Cowen wrote the inspirational story that dives into the deep emotions that come with the holidays.

His friend, Scott Brister, wrote the music. All 16 songs.

"Some songs are kind of ballad type songs, some songs are a little jazzier, some songs are upbeat, or gospel feel, depending on the situation of the show," says Brister.

Cowen adds, "The music is just amazing. And it completes the story and makes it so much better."

Music is the thing that brought these two men together. They first met in the choir at Broken Arrow's Aspen Park Baptist Church. It's where their friendship grew and also where their Christmas musical was born.

They've put on Christmas shows here in the past, but this musical is their most extensive production yet.

"The show is so family friendly!" says Don Tabberer.

Tabberer is the show's director. He's returning to the theater after spending 20 years in ministry and says this musical, with its Christian message, is the perfect fit.

"The season of Christmas and the hope of Christmas and the faith that we apply in that season all help build us up as people and as a community. I think that's a very important message," says Tabberer.

The story starts with a Christmas parade and follows a series of life-changing events. The cast is made up of locals.

And all the ticket sales stay local, benefitting b-a's oldest live performing arts theater.

"This is a fundraiser for the community playhouse. We're not getting anything or asking for anything. We just get an opportunity to put our show out there and hopefully share it with broken arrow and the rest of the surrounding community. We are excited!" says Cowen.

Christmas in my Hometown hopes to play to a packed house.

Bringing something new to the most wonderful time of the year.

"The musical score is stunning, and I mean, there are songs in this show that ought to be on the radio right now, so there are really good music. The stories are inspiring, and they will bring tears to your eyes, and you will laugh, and I guarantee you will leave the theater humming something," says Tabberer.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Julie Chin even makes a small guest appearance in the show- so look for her when you see it.

You can catch Christmas in my Hometown Friday, December 9, and Saturday, December 10, at 7:30 pm or Sunday, December 11, at 2 pm.

For tickets information, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --