Turkey Mountain inducted into the Old-Growth Forest Network

TULSA, Okla. — This morning, Tulsa's Turkey Mountain was added to a special list of national forests.

The mountain is now the second forest to be recognized in the Old-Growth Forest Network in the state of Oklahoma. The first is Keystone Ancient Forest.

River Parks Authority was presented with a special plaque and inducted into the national network.

"I think what this means is just that it instills and preserves the landscape we have here for future generations," says Jeff Edwards, Executive Director of River Parks Authority.

The Old-Growth Forest Network is a non-profit working to connect people with nature by creating a national network of protected, publicly-accessible forests and a network of people to protect them. They have identified almost two-hundred forests in thirty-three states. Turkey Mountain being 199.

"Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area is one of these forests. They've been able to collect information telling us that the trees are centuries old and that this forest has remained in-tact and standing here for a very long time," says Sarah Adloo, Executive Director of Old-Growth Forest Network.

To be considered for this list, some research had to be done ahead of time.

"Knowing that we had some tree core samples done at Turkey Mountain establishing a true date of roughly two-hundred and fifty years old with the trees that are living here at Turkey Mountain," explained Edwards.

The trees at the mountain are unique because they have to endure Tulsa's harsh weather elements.

"Through climates of extreme heat to sub-zero temperatures and the range in between those, these trees have to undergo all those conditions in order to survive," says Edwards.

After the ceremony, there was a guided hike into the Old-Growth Forest area led by River Parks Authority.

