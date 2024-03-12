Tulsa woman searches for dog after alleged coyote attack

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman is beside herself after she says a coyote attacked her dog. It's something wildlife experts say is rare, but it happened on the River Trails in Tulsa.

It happened on the trail near 61st and Riverside on March 11.

It's never easy losing your best friend.

Whether her search takes her to the river or the woods, Whitney Brooks hopes her 13-year-old Chiweenie, Albus, will show up.

Brooks says she was walking Albus on a ten-foot retractable leash. Like many others who utilize the trails, she's been walking Albus there for years.

It's when she says they both saw a skinny coyote staring them down.

"My dog thought it was a squirrel or something, and it kind of ran toward it, and the coyote ran toward my dog, and I was hollering," Brooks told 2 News. The coyote just snatched my dog off the leash and took off with him."

After the attack, Brooks says she saw the same coyote twice that night. She initially saw it just a few feet north of the 61st Street bridge.

According to the Humane Society of America, most coyotes avoid people. Their research further states dogs are vulnerable to coyote confrontations, but those interactions usually involve coyotes accustomed to or habituated to people.

Brooks says she called Tulsa police and the game warden, but nothing has transpired.

"This could have been someone's kid. My dog was like my child," Brooks said.

Brooks hopes Albus is still alive. If you see the dog or know anything that could help, call 539-218-7788.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

