Tulsa SVU investigating East Central coach and an employee

TULSA, Okla. — A coach and employee at East Central High School are being investigated.
Tulsa police confirmed that detectives from the sex crimes unit are investigating the two people. No details about the investigation are being released.
2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa Public Schools for more details. This story will be updated as we learn more.
