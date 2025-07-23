Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa SVU investigating East Central coach and an employee

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — A coach and employee at East Central High School are being investigated.

Tulsa police confirmed that detectives from the sex crimes unit are investigating the two people. No details about the investigation are being released.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Tulsa Public Schools for more details. This story will be updated as we learn more.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US