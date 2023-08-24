Tulsa Public Schools supporters hold rallies, walkouts ahead of accreditation vote

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Classroom Teacher Association held rallies at Nathan Hale High School and East Central Thursday morning in support of maintaining Tulsa Public Schools accreditation.
Students at Edison also walked out and sat in the stands of the football stadium in support of their school district.
These walkouts come just before the State Board of Education is set to vote on whether the school will keep its accreditation.
