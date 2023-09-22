Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Police searching for autistic teen

Khairi.jpg
TPD
Khairi.jpg
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-22 18:00:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for Khairi who was last seen at 2:00 p.m. in the area of 91st and Mingo.

Police say the teen is 17 years old but functions at a 9-year-old level.

He is wearing a white t-shirt with black and grey stripe on the side and red shorts. He is wearing red high top shoes.

Police say he is 5'8 and 340 pounds.

Police ask if you see him, please call 918-596-9222

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7