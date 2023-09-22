Tulsa Police searching for autistic teen

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for Khairi who was last seen at 2:00 p.m. in the area of 91st and Mingo.

Police say the teen is 17 years old but functions at a 9-year-old level.

He is wearing a white t-shirt with black and grey stripe on the side and red shorts. He is wearing red high top shoes.

Police say he is 5'8 and 340 pounds.

Police ask if you see him, please call 918-596-9222

