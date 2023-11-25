Tulsa police search for armed robber

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they were on patrol near 11th and Garnett when they heard gunshots.

After driving around the area, a few minutes later they were called to a motel near I-44 and East Skelly Drive for an armed robbery.

That's where police say they met three people who reported they were robbed at 11th and Garnett and followed the robber to the motel.

After arriving at the motel the three people called the police and the suspect pulled a gun on them.

Officers say the stolen vehicle suffered damage and had blood inside.

They believe at some point, somebody not related to either party shot the suspect.

Police say they've had trouble gathering evidence because of security camera issues being blocked by hotel renovations.

Investigators are looking for more leads. If you have any information about the incident please call 911 or 918-596-COPS.

This is a developing story.

