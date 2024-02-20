Tulsa police search for 2 missing kids

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for two missing kids last seen around midnight on Feb. 19.

Takira Harris and Josiah Israel were last seen at the Eagle Suites at 12525 E. 52nd St.

Officers said they're unsure how the two left the area.

Takira is 14 years old, around 5'8" and 130 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey sweatpants and either pink or grey shoes.

Josiah is seven years old and was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, and blue shoes.

If you have any information about the missing kids, call 911 or 918-596-9222.

