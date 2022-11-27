Tulsa police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department posted a photo on Facebook on Sunday of a 10-year-old girl they say hadn't been seen since earlier in the day.

Tulsa police posted the photo of Jamya Johnson around 2:45 p.m. after they say she hadn't been seen since 10:45 a.m. Police say she was last seen walking near East 46th Street North and Trenton Ave. wearing a white nightgown and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who's seen her or knows where she is asked to call the police department's non-emergency number 918-596-9222.

