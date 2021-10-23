Tulsa Police: Hostage situation ends with 2 dead

TULSA, Okla — According to Tulsa Police around 1pm Saturday afternoon TPD responded to a hostage situation at Seminole Hills apartments.

Police say a man was holding a woman and 2 children hostage

Police arrived and attempted a rescue.

According to TPD a male suspect was shot and killed by police.

The woman was killed, both kids were rescued, police say.

We will update this story as we learn more.

