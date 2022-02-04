Tulsa Performing Arts Center cancels performances due to inclement weather

TULSA, Okla. — This week's winter weather is causing events in Tulsa to be canceled.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation described road conditions to be "slick and hazardous" for the metro area on Friday.

While the sun has come out to begin improving roads, events are still being canceled to keep Tulsans safe.

The Tulsa Performing Arts Center announced the Friday showings of Schoolhouse Rock Live! and The Song of Jacob Zulu, as well as the Saturday performance of Spitfire: Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9 by Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, have been canceled.

Officials say the current weather conditions would put the safety of the performers "and the quality of our performance at risk." Due to this, they ultimately canceled these performances.

Ticket-holders will be refunded for all the shows. People will also have the option to move their tickets for another night for Song of Jacob Zulu or to donate the value of their ticket to the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra if they choose.

To discuss refunds or make a donation, you can contact the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra at 918-584-3645 or info@tulsasymphony.org.

TPAC is currently closed, but the ticket office is also available at 918-596-7111 or ticketoffice@tulsapac.com.

