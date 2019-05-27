Tulsa Health Department offers free tetanus shots during flood

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department says it is working to respond to those affected by recent storms, tornadoes and flooding in Tulsa County.

The no-cost immunizations will begin May 28 at Tulsa Health Department clinics. The shots are available to anyone affected by the weather events in Tulsa County.

THD health officials remind residents to avoid contact with floodwater. Floodwater and standing waters can be dangerous and can make you vulnerable to infectious diseases, chemical hazards, and injuries. Be aware that floodwater may contain sewage, and eating or drinking anything contaminated by floodwater can cause diarrheal disease (such as E. coli or Salmonella infection).

Anyone who has sustained significant injuries is encouraged to seek medical attention from their primary care provider or urgent care. Many local pharmacies also offer tetanus shots. Anyone who receives a puncture wound or a wound contaminated with dirt, feces, or saliva, should have a medical provider or health department determine whether a tetanus booster is necessary based on individual records.

Additionally, THD and the Oklahoma Caring Foundation's Caring Van will provide tetanus shots at no cost to the residents of the Town & Country Area in west Tulsa on May 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The van will be at 154th West Ave. and Highway 51.

Click here to learn more about vaccines from THD

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

