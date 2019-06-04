Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa fire fighters rescue kitten from storm drain

Posted: 8:39 AM, Jun 04, 2019
Updated: 2019-06-04 13:39:29Z
items.[0].image.alt
rescue.jpg

TULSA — On Saturday, Tulsa fire fighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain in north Tulsa.

On Facebook, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said a woman approached them at the McDonald's near Pine and Peoria after hearing a kitten meowing.

Unable to reach the cat themselves, OAA contacted the Tulsa Fire Department, who were able to get the kitten out in less than an hour.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Future Forecaster