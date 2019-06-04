Tulsa fire fighters rescue kitten from storm drain

TULSA — On Saturday, Tulsa fire fighters rescued a kitten from a storm drain in north Tulsa.

On Facebook, the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said a woman approached them at the McDonald's near Pine and Peoria after hearing a kitten meowing.

Unable to reach the cat themselves, OAA contacted the Tulsa Fire Department, who were able to get the kitten out in less than an hour.

