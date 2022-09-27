Tulsa County DA stabbed allegedly by family member

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler is in the hospital Tuesday after being stabbed by a family member, his office said in a statement.

Paramedics took Kunzweiler to the hospital where he's expected to recover from his injuries.

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating the stabbing and released a statement:

Tulsa Police Department Chief Franklin @TPD_Franklin



We are currently working a stabbing scene in which Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler is the victim. He is currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital for his wounds. @TulsaPolice has criminal jurisdiction and will work this case like all other cases.

His office asked for prayers and privacy :

"Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was allegedly stabbed more than once by an adult family member on Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Kunzweiler was immediately taken to the hospital by emergency services. All relevant police authorities are aware of the situation and are conducting their investigations presently. Mr. Kunzweiler was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns as they go through this struggle. They would also appreciate your concern for their privacy at this time."

Kunzweiler has served as district attorney since 2015.

He served as Chief of Criminal Prosecution under the previous DA and has 28 years of experience as a criminal prosecutor.

According to the DA’s website, “The Office of the Tulsa County District Attorney prosecutes criminals, advocates on behalf of victims, including deprived and neglected children, collects restitution for victims and business owners, supervises those on probation for misdemeanor and low-level crimes and promotes crime prevention. The Office of the District Attorney also represents Tulsa County's elected officials in civil legal matters.”

Kunzweiler graduated from the University of Missouri and later the University of Tulsa Law School. He is married with three daughters.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern (OK-District 1) released a statement following the news:

“I have heard the news reports regarding the stabbing of Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler. My prayers are with Steve and the entire Kunzweiler family during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

