Tulsa Airport back open after security breach involving 'ceremonial cake knife'

TULSA, Okla - Tulsa International Airport is back open after a security incident forced officials to temporarily close the airport early Thursday morning.

Airport officials tell us there was an issue at the TSA checkpoint around 6 a.m. involving a traveler at the screening area.

A TSA spokesperson says a traveler appeared to intentionally go past the security checkpoint without being screened, then boarded a flight to Chicago.

Officials said the passenger was apprehended after the flight landed in Chicago, and a ceremonial cake knife was removed from her carry-on bag. The case is still under investigation and the woman could face a penalty of up to $7,840 for circumventing security.

One of the TSA officers discovered the security breach and alerted law enforcement.

The TSA checkpoint and both airport concourses were shut down briefly while security teams investigated.

The problem caused long lines at the security checkpoint for passengers with early morning flights.

TSA issued the following statement:

"Today, all air travelers are subject to a robust security system that employs multiple layers of security, both seen and unseen, including: intelligence gathering and analysis, cross-checking passenger manifests against watchlists, thorough screening at checkpoints, random canine team screening at airports, reinforced cockpit doors, Federal Air Marshals, armed pilots and a vigilant public.”

