WAGONER, Okla. - WAGONER, Okla. - This time of year families are celebrating their kids’ accomplishments and graduations, and one Green Country girl’s family has a lot to celebrate.

“Brighter Futures” is not only a program for kids in Wagoner, but it’s what kids see when they’re with Autumn Kinkade.

The 18-year-old has cerebral palsy.

It only takes seconds to realize cerebral palsy doesn’t have her.

“You’ve got to say yes, even if you don’t know what tomorrow brings, you’ve got to be able to say yes,” Kinkade said.

Autumn says everything in her life happened the way God planned it.

“It wasn’t my dream to be a model,” Kinkade said.

But not even an imagination as big as hers placed her on billboards, magazine covers, and runways.

“I feel normal when I’m on the runway, like everyone else," Autumn said.

It was her mother who had the vision

“I think a lot of it is her personality, she never meets a stranger," Autumn's mom Dawn Buckner said.

The confidence she brings to runways translates when she makes motivational speeches and volunteers with kids.

“You really meet her smile first," said "Brighter Futures" Director John Jones.

John calls Autumn a walking testimony.

Despite the fabulous lifestyle, Autumn confided in John about what her real dream is - to be a pastor.

“I’m just so excited I can hardly wait," Autumn said.

She’s already proven what believing can do.

"Lord, let them see you in me, not the jewelry, not the outfits, let them see you in me," Autumn said.

Now, after she graduates a year early next month, she’s going to teach everyone how to believe for themselves - one small step at a time.

