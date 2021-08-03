TPS "expects" students and staff to wear masks this school year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist laid out the district's COVID-19 safety protocol to TPS board members at their meeting, Monday night.

In the report, Gist suggested all staff and eligible students get fully vaccinated before the school year begins on August 19. In an email addressed to district families, she also said administration expect every adult and student to wear masks inside and outside school buildings "regardless of vaccination status."

The district cannot require mask-wearing due to a new law prohibiting mask mandates inside of schools. On Facebook, TPS officials said there will be "no disciplinary action" for anyone who chooses not to wear a mask.

Gist said the district will also conduct COVID-19 rapid tests and contact tracing. She also encourages social distancing.

The full TPS COVID safety protocol and voluntary testing sign-up is available on the district's website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --