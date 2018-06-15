TPD searching for suspects in deadly south Tulsa home invasion

TULSA - Tulsa police are determined to find the person responsible for killing an 80-year old man during a burglary.

Jim Rosenlieb struggled with an intruder early Monday morning inside his home before he was shot.

Detectives tell me there has been what they referred to as prowler problem recently in this neighborhood where Rosenlieb was killed.

And as police are desperate for leads, they're looking into the people hanging out where they shouldn't be.

Tulsa police released this photo from December of prowlers just two blocks from Rosenlieb's home.

Although detectives have not linked this group to the crime - they're looking at other incidents hoping to get a break in the case.

"Once we get a piece of information that cuts down society a little bit then we can start honing in," Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Sgt. Dave Walker. "Right now it's quiet. The only leads that are being generated are being generated by us."

In the process of trying to find whose responsible for this heinous crime, Walker says they've solved several other burglary cases.

"If the burglars want us out of their neck of the woods, they need to come forward and tell us which burglar killed Rosenlieb and we'll be glad to leave," Walker said.

Meanwhile, those close to Rosenlieb are trying to come to grips with what happened.



For the last nine years, he's been a part of the Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers, who are a group of retirees who volunteer with Habitat for Humanity twice a week.



"He would say 'I have no skills, but I am working to be the best gopher I can be,'" Tuesday Morning Miracle Workers Kent Powers said. "That was his modest sense of humor."

The man who dedicated almost a decade to building homes for people in need - gunned down in his own.

Now the group is going to dedicate one of the homes in his honor.

"If I didn't tell you I appreciate everything you do, this is the time do it because you never know," Powers said.

If you have any video or clues that could help Tulsa police find the person responsible, give them a call.