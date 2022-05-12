Three dead, including two children, after crash in LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY — A deadly crash left three dead, including two children, in LeFlore County on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of US-271 and Cut Off Road near Talihina.

28-year-old Courtney Upton, a nine-month-old baby girl, and a three-year-old girl were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was taken to St. Francis with head and internal injuries.

According to OHP, no seat belts were in use, including no child restraints used, and the airbags did not deploy.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

