This Machine Bike Coming to Broken Arrow

TULSA, Okla. — Broken Arrow is about to welcome a new bike share. The city council has approved a pilot program for the Rose District.

The wheels are set in motion for Broken Arrow and This Machine to launch the bike share program some time this summer.

Kaylee Pate grew up in Broken Arrow and said she’s excited to hear about a new bike share program in her hometown.

“I think it’s worked out really well for the Tulsa area and anything that we can do to make Broken Arrow a more welcoming place for the community and a more exciting place to grow up, I think it’s great,” Pate said.

She will soon see white and pink bikes in the Rose District.

Larry Curtis, Broken Arrow Community Development Director said This Machine approached them about bringing their bike program to town.

After careful consideration, they agreed on a pilot study paid for with a $38,000 INCOG grant.

“This machine provided some of the information about how the bicycles that they provided within the city of Tulsa had spurred some development and showed where those nodes are and how to make those connections,” Curtis said.

Curtis said only two to three percent of Broken Arrow residents use a bicycle, but hopes this program will change that.

As part of the rental process, users download an app, which tracks the time of use and transportation patterns…data he hopes will give them a better snapshot of economic development opportunities and be useful in transportation studies.

“Bike lanes have been in this city for years and so this really isn’t anything different or anything new, they may see a little bit more traffic associated with that, but so far, we have been very blessed that our cyclist and drivers have been in, pretty much in harmony, and so we expect that hopefully that will continue,” Curtis said.

Right now, from Kenosha to Houston, bikes and cars share the road, but from Houston to Washington, cyclists have dedicated lanes.

Katie Sawicki, executive director for This Machine, said safety is top priority.

“Safety is always very important to us and so that’s why we are starting in that area. There’s already a designation on the roads for bikes and so it’s a slow introduction and then we’ll expand out from there,” Sawicki said.

They will have 40 bikes in phase one, adding 40 more in the second or third phases.

The pilot program is expected to last three years and then they’ll evaluate whether to continue.

“We’re really kind of excited to see how well it works, but also understand that if it doesn’t work out, then we move on and try something else,” Curtis said.

Curtis said they are still trying to determine the exact location of the bike stations.

