Tulsa County Sheriff's Office gives safety advice for college students

TULSA, Okla. — As students head back to school, some will be headed off to college.

For many they'll be living alone for the first time. They also may be stuck on campus studying some nights and walking home alone in the dark,

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office says there are things students can do to make sure they're not a target for predators.

"So you're going to actually strike them with your palms. So you put your hand up and make a little tiger fist and just sneak your thumb in there," explained Deputy Kimber Take.

Take is the main self-defense instructor for TCSO. She's also been teaching self-defense classes across Tulsa for two years. Ahead of a new school year, Take said, "Always be aware of what's around you. If there's someone close by you're not used to seeing or the same person over and over. And also things that are not there."

She says keep your eyes and ears open. She notes if you're on a college campus, look to where the emergency phones are, if available, and know where to find a well-lit area.

"Keep your phone out of your face. If you do wear earbuds, like most of us do when we're at the gym or out running, I recommend keeping one out or turning down the volume low enough where you can hear your surroundings," says Take.

Take also says she would recommend carrying pepper spray. If you can, get some training with it.

"When your adrenaline is up, you're going to lose the motor skills that you do have and you may accidentally spray yourself with it, you may not be able to get it turned on to spray someone with it. It may end up becoming more of a hindrance than a help,"

She also says whether you're in a store, parking lot, or on a walk, if something or someone seems out of the ordinary, get loud. Take said predators look for quiet, non-confrontational people.

"I know a lot of times, women don't want to make a scene. They don't want people to think they're being unreasonable, throw that out the window," says Take. "Get seen. if someone can see you, there's a good chance that person, if they had ill intent, is going to go away.

Take says to never hesitate to call law enforcement either.

"At the end of the day, if it's literally me sitting at your car, waiting for you to get into it, and that's 10 seconds out of my day it beats whatever the alternative could have been."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --