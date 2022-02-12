SYP: Healthier Chocolate Fondue

TULSA, Okla — Healthier Chocolate Fondue
Serves 8
Ingredients:
10 ounces dark chocolate chips
3/4–1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
Directions:
- Gently heat chocolate and milk together over very low heat, stirring frequently. Do not allow to simmer or boil.
- Remove from heat and serve warm with fresh fruit like apples, grapes, berries, pineapple, kiwi, cherries, plums, peaches, bananas, etc. Also good with whole wheat pita or crackers!
