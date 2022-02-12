Watch
SYP: Healthier Chocolate Fondue

Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Healthier Chocolate Fondue
Posted at 12:43 PM, Feb 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-12 13:43:29-05

Healthier Chocolate Fondue

Serves 8

Ingredients:

10 ounces dark chocolate chips

3/4–1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

Directions:

  • Gently heat chocolate and milk together over very low heat, stirring frequently.  Do not allow to simmer or boil. 
  • Remove from heat and serve warm with fresh fruit like apples, grapes, berries, pineapple, kiwi, cherries, plums, peaches, bananas, etc.  Also good with whole wheat pita or crackers!

