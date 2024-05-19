SILVER ALERT: Oklahoma Highway Patrol issues Silver Alert for Mannford woman

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Mannford Police Department have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 81-year-old Mannford woman.

Antonia Price was last seen at her nursing home in Mannford.

OHP said she may have left in a blue 2008 Ford Ranger pickup truck with her son, who does not have legal guardianship.

The tag number is GNM909.

Price suffers from Alzheimer's and Dementia. She has made suicidal threats in the past.

If you have any information related to this Silver Alert, please call 911.

