SILVER ALERT: OHP searching for missing Muskogee man

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Muskogee police need your help in finding 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

Trimble was last seen at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa on April 19 at around 11 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow hospital socks, black shoes, and an orange jacket.

Trimble suffers from dementia and severe alcohol withdrawals.

If seen, please contact law enforcement by dialing 911.

