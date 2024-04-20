Watch Now
SILVER ALERT: OHP searching for missing Muskogee man

Posted at 5:37 PM, Apr 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-20 18:38:27-04

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Muskogee police need your help in finding 67-year-old Leonard Trimble.

Trimble was last seen at St. John's Hospital in Tulsa on April 19 at around 11 p.m.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, yellow hospital socks, black shoes, and an orange jacket.

Trimble suffers from dementia and severe alcohol withdrawals.

If seen, please contact law enforcement by dialing 911.

