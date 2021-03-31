Silver alert canceled for Muskogee woman

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office has canceled a Silver Alert for 63-year-old woman.
Sherri Kirk was found safe on Wednesday.
She had been last seen at about 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon in the 7800 block of Sallie Brown Road in Muskogee, OK.
