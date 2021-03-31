Menu

Silver alert canceled for Muskogee woman

Posted at 2:49 PM, Mar 31, 2021
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office has canceled a Silver Alert for 63-year-old woman.

Sherri Kirk was found safe on Wednesday.

She had been last seen at about 2:00 on Tuesday afternoon in the 7800 block of Sallie Brown Road in Muskogee, OK.

