SILVER ALERT: Broken Arrow police searching for 67-year-old woman

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Nancy Schafer.

Schafer was reported missing at around 1:00 p.m. on May 18.

She was last seen near County Line and East Kenosha Street on May 13.

Her family has not heard from her since May 14.

Schafer is diagnosed with congestive heart failure and chronic kidney failure. She is required to have dialysis multiple times a week and suffers from lymphedema in both legs.

She was last seen driving a 2009 gray Kia Rondo with Oklahoma tag LDW999. The vehicle's passenger-side bumper is damaged.

She is a white female, 5-foot-4, 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her, please call Broken Arrow Police Department at 918-259-8400.

