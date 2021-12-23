Shooting at west Tulsa apartment leaves one injured, Tulsa police searching for shooter

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are responding to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments in west Tulsa Wednesday night.
According to TPD, one victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Another person has been brought in for questioning but is not believed to be the shooter. An investigation is currently ongoing to find the shooter.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
