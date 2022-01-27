Service opportunities at the Ronald McDonald House

TULSA, Okla. — One week from today on 2, 2, twenty-two, 2 News Oklahoma will be celebrating this unique day on the calendar by giving back to the community.

We are asking everyone to join us in volunteering at area organizations.

All week we’ve been featuring groups that give back to the community so you can decide how you want to volunteer.

One place you might consider is Tulsa’s Ronald McDonald House.

“The Ronald McDonald House is Love and Hope,” Scarlet Henley, President and CEO of the Tulsa RMHC said.

Families that stay here live more than 10 miles from home and either have a child in an area hospital or are expecting mothers with high-risk pregnancies.

“That mom could stay here in order to be close to a doctor,” Henley said. “All of our rooms have two beds, a closet, a desk and a private bath,” she said.

The average stay per family is 2 weeks. The cost of a stay per night is about 116 dollars, but the generosity of the Tulsa Community makes it possible to provide these services at no cost to families.

“If it wasn’t for donations, we would not be up and running and that helps us keep the house open and allow free service for these families,” Henley said.

Another thing that keeps the house running, servant hearts.

“Volunteers are the heart of the house,” Henley said.

Through the Guest Chef Program, volunteers can cook homemade meals for families to grab before they head out to the hospital.

“Here is where families can find individually packed meals, as they are ready to eat them, which have been prepared by volunteers each night,” she said. “Our house, thanks to our volunteers, helps take care of the family’s needs and in turn they can focus on their hospitalized child.”

The house offers many service opportunities.

“Whatever you’re able to give, whether it’s time, whether it’s in-kind donation, or monetary donation and that’s what makes the house run,” Henley said.

If you would like to volunteer with the Tulsa Ronald McDonald House, you can click here.

