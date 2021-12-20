Salvation Army hosts annual Angel Tree Distribution Program

TULSA, Okla. — In the spirit of giving. The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Angel Tree Distribution Program.

"It spreads Christmas joy," says Macy Gerkin, a volunteer. "That’s what Christmas is all about.”

8th grader Gerkin is volunteering at Salvation Army with her mom and her sister on Monday. She's just one of more than 100 volunteers handing out gifts to those who need it most this holiday season.

“To be able to come together because we’re fortunate and to help those who are less fortunate, it really makes me feel happy and warm and really brings about the Christmas spirit.”

But getting into the Christmas spirit starts long before people put up their trees.

“Today is long-awaited and hard-worked for the day," says Major Sarah Nelson.

2 News got a look at where it all was happening at their distribution center. That is where all the donated gifts are located.

Thousands of gifts are being sorted as volunteers come in and out to fill their carts before wheeling them outside to the parking lot to distribute.

In the past, they have had recipients go inside the distribution center to pick out their gifts, but they had to make some changes last year because of the pandemic.

So instead, they have more volunteers to help out with the operation and it's a pretty big task. They have gifts to give out to thousands of families across Green Country. They serve about 5,800 children in the Tulsa community alone.

They provide bikes, toys, and other various gifts, along with food for a Christmas dinner.

Organizers told 2 News they have been preparing for this event since September. Various donors have bought gifts ahead of the holiday season.

Nelson has been a part of this program for more than 20 years. She says it's grown and each year is special in its own way.

“The joy never diminishes. I have been doing this for more than 20 years and actually grew up in the Salvation Army," says Nelson. "I’ve seen this my whole life but every year brings a fresh excitement and I also enjoy realizing what it means to these people here.”

The Angel Tree Distribution Program ends on Tuesday, Dec. 21, but the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign continues through Christmas Eve.

