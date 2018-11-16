Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said they have made an arrest in connection to a body that was found in a burned mobile home Thursday.

Kevin T. Foster was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and arson.

Walton said Foster is the stepson of the deceased and there was trouble between them.

Walton said Foster and the deceased were supposed to be in court the day of the murder over a property dispute.

Foster showed up intoxicated, but the victim did not, Walton said.

Officials said the victim was found after a mobile home fire Thursday

