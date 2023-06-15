Pryor dad creates "The Summer of Dad Challenge"

PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor Dad is starting what he calls 'The Summer of Dad Challenge.' It's a movement designed to inspire fathers to be their best.

"The slogan is, grow the stache... spend time with your kids," says Zac Kemp.

Zac has worked as a Coach, Principal, and Business Owner, but the title he savors most is that of Dad. So, he made a significant life change by investing in his three boys last year.

"We sold our business last spring, and it was going to be the first summer that I actually felt like I had a summer to be with my kids," says Zac.

His oldest son, 17-year-old Ian, laughs, "It was a bit of a surprise. He just woke up one morning and shaved his beard, he just had the mustache, and he was like, it's 'The Summer of Dad,' guys."

'The Summer of Dad' boiled down to special father-son moments spent together each day for 30 days.

"A program for myself to make sure that I've made intentional connections with my sons. So I wrote things out on a calendar, and we went through it," says Zac.

"We went on a camping trip for a week with no communication with anybody out in the woods. Originally we were going to fish for our food, and everything survive off whatever we could find, but all the fish were so small, so we ate beans and crackers for a week straight. It was great," says Ian.

The Kemps posted their adventures on social media, sparking a movement. With so many people interested, Zac spent the last several months writing it all down and creating the book, The Summer of Dad Challenge: 30 Days to Becoming a More Intentional Father. It just came out in late May.

"My hope is that in some small way, I can be part of reversing some of the devastating statistics of fatherlessness in America and the world," says Zac.

Some of Zac's insight comes from lessons learned from his Dad.

"I had a great father, so a lot of the stuff doesn't come from a hurt, it comes from something that is a gift to me, and I feel like I have an opportunity to give it back," says Zac.

The book outlines six zones of father-son connections. Zac says setting aside time each day is critical, "It's not going to be a time limit. It's going to be measured just by quality and connection. So maybe it's 15 minutes, maybe an hour. It really depends on you."

While the book is written for dads, Zac tells me moms and daughters could benefit from it too, and his wife Leslie plans to write a summer of mom challenge soon.

"It's never too late to start as a Father. Even if your kids are grown and out of the house," adds Zac.

The Kemp boys say 'The Summer of Dad' has been a game changer.

"I like just doing stuff with my dad!" exclaims 9-year-old Zane.

15-year-old Ayden says, "I've never felt closer to my dad than this."

Oldest brother Ian adds, "After the 30 days were over, it didn't really feel like it ended because he just kept doing the same things."

And now that summer's back, the family wants to grow their bond further and maybe add a mustache or two.

You can buy "The Summer of Dad" and check out another book Zac has written here: https://www.amazon.com/zackemp. You can also find Zac's social media, posts, and podcasts on his website manamongboys.com.

