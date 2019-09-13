Police: Six Students in custody after threat made at Tulsa high school

TULSA — Tulsa police say six juvenile students are in custody after a threat was made through social media at Tulsa's Central High School.

Police say the social media threat was made towards Tulsa Public School staff and Tulsa police.

Both Tulsa Public School officials and Tulsa police are investigating into the threat.

Police say that six students, four males, 2 females, were arrested on complaints of threatening to commit a violent act and threatening a public official.

The juvenile students were taken into custody before school started Friday morning, police say.

Police say Tulsa Public Schools found out about the social media threat around 5 a.m. and notified TPD around 7:20 a.m.

Tulsa police say that several students were interviewed, ages ranging from 15 years old to 17 years old.

There is no further information at this time.

