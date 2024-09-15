Police investigating body found in north Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found near Archer and Lewis in north Tulsa.

Police responded to the call shortly after 3pm Sunday.

Officers said the body has not been identified, but is believed to be someone who worked in that area, and was often seen around the neighborhood.

When the call was broadcast over police scanners, it said the body may have been found in a tree. Police could not confirm that when 2 News spoke to them on the scene.

They confirmed it was a man, likely in his late 20s or early 30s.

Officers said the body will be sent to the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

